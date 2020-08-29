‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died Friday of cancer at age 43, his representative said. He played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal superhero in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement. His “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther.”