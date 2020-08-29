Late but alive, Tour de France races into COVID epidemic

NICE, France (AP) — Delayed but alive again and out on French roads, the strangest Tour de France ever set off in a bubble of anti-COVID protocols to try to keep the 176 riders virus-free for three weeks of racing through the country’s worsening epidemic. Fans have been told by the government that it was best to stay home and watch the racing on television. That meant the Tour lost much of its festive atmosphere. Powering past thin crowds on the finishing straight that would usually have been many rows deep, Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the first stage with a fearsome final sprint. He celebrated by giving a COVID-sensible fist-bump to a teammate.