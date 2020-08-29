 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

12:36 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0

Amherst 45, Alma 12

Aquinas 27, Bishop Neumann 13

Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13

Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24

Battle Creek 58, Central City 50

Bayard 26, Morrill 20

Bennington 54, Grand Island Northwest 31

Bertrand 49, Overton 6

Bloomfield 40, Homer 0

Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Diller-Odell 8

Burwell 50, West Holt 15

CWC 42, Boyd County 8

Cambridge 28, Sutherland 8

Centennial 14, Superior 6

Central Valley 68, Fullerton 36

Centura 14, Hershey 6

Chadron 26, Chase County 0

Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12

Columbus 13, Scottsbluff 0

Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0

Creek Valley 68, Hay Springs 38

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36

David City 16, Twin River 6

Dorchester 58, Meridian 32

Edgemont, S.D. 51, Crawford 0

Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12

Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6

Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 26

Falls City 28, Platteview 18

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14

Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15

Gothenburg 35, Cozad 7

Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O’Neill 16

Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36

Hastings 35, McCook 14

Heartland 72, Giltner 26

Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32

Hemingford 46, Garden County 38

Hi-Line 32, Arapahoe 14

Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14

Johnson-Brock 68, Nebraska Lutheran 12

Kearney Catholic 65, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6

Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2

Kimball 66, Hitchcock County 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14

Lawrence-Nelson 66, High Plains Community 30

Leyton 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 12

Lincoln Christian 38, Syracuse 0

Lincoln East 40, Lincoln Pius X 20

Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14

Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19

Lincoln Southeast 14, Kearney 10

Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36

Louisville 28, Douglas County West 13

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14

Malcolm 28, Fairbury 8

Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8

Millard South 33, Millard North 0

Mitchell 40, Alliance 14

Nebraska City 36, Schuyler 6

Neligh-Oakdale 48, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 8

Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30

Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7

Norfolk Catholic 21, Boone Central 14

Norris 28, Elkhorn 18

North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13

North Central 52, Twin Loup 6

North Platte 13, Aurora 6

North Platte St. Patrick’s 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0

Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20

Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Omaha Roncalli 19

Ord 71, Gordon/Rushville 0

Osceola 69, Riverside 36

Palmyra 66, Omaha Christian Academy 0

Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11

Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21

Pierce 55, St. Paul 38

Plainview 58, Ainsworth 32

Pleasanton 54, Brady 26

Potter-Dix 36, Wallace 31

Ralston 38, Beatrice 27

Ravenna 38, Southern Valley 34

Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13

Sandhills Valley 30, Hyannis 14

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 0

Seward 26, Lexington 7

Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40

Sioux City, North, Iowa 55, South Sioux City 48

Southern 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20

Southwest 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40

Stanton 67, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14

Sterling 65, Hampton 6

Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Thayer Central 58, Shelby/Rising City 46

Torrington, Wyo. 24, Gering 6

Tri County 44, Johnson County Central 0

Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0

Waverly 49, Elkhorn North 0

Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10

Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8

West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

Winside 63, Walthill 30

York 35, Crete 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allen vs. Osmond, ppd.

Valentine vs. Crofton, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

