Friday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15
Harvard def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12
Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22
Pleasanton def. Brady, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
Schuyler def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12
Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Bellevue West Tournament=
Pool A=
Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21
Bellevue West def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 26-24, 25-18
Millard South def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 25-13, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-15
Pool B=
Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16
North Platte def. Millard North, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23
North Platte def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 27-25
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-12, 25-12
Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-17
Pool C=
Omaha Duchesne def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 27-29, 25-18
Omaha Duchesne def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-15, 25-17
Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 27-25, 27-25
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-10, 25-11
Pool D=
Omaha Marian def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-10, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Sioux City North, Iowa, 25-19, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux City North, Iowa def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa 25-21, 26-28, 25-22
Western Christian, Iowa, def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-12, 25-19
Western Christian, Iowa def. Sioux City North, Iowa, 25-14, 25-21
