 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
12:28 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15

Harvard def. Spalding Academy, 25-8, 25-13, 25-12

Hi-Line def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Brady, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Schuyler def. Nebraska City, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Bellevue West Tournament=

Pool A=

Bellevue West def. Millard South, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21

Bellevue West def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 26-24, 25-18

Millard South def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 25-13, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard South, 25-16, 25-11

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-15

Pool B=

Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16

North Platte def. Millard North, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

North Platte def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-13, 27-25

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard North, 25-12, 25-12

Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-17

Pool C=

Omaha Duchesne def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 27-29, 25-18

Omaha Duchesne def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-15, 25-17

Omaha Westside def. Bellevue East, 27-25, 27-25

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Duchesne, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Westside, 25-10, 25-11

Pool D=

Omaha Marian def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-10, 25-17

Omaha Marian def. Sioux City North, Iowa, 25-19, 25-17

Omaha Marian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux City North, Iowa def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa 25-21, 26-28, 25-22

Western Christian, Iowa, def. Bishop Heelan, Iowa, 25-12, 25-19

Western Christian, Iowa def. Sioux City North, Iowa, 25-14, 25-21

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content