Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 72, Clarksville 20
Akron-Westfield 34, Hinton 19
Alburnett 34, North Tama, Traer 6
Ankeny 48, Ankeny Centennial 6
Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, West 0
Audubon 55, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Ballard 27, North Polk, Alleman 7
Bellevue 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
Benton Community 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Western Christian 10
Carlisle 45, Norwalk 14
Carroll 7, Bondurant Farrar 0
Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque, Senior 16
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 21
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, OT
Cedar Rapids, Washington 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Central City 14, Springville 6
Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Ottumwa 7
Central Decatur, Leon 42, Wayne, Corydon 6
Central Lyon 54, Alta-Aurelia 7
Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8
Cherokee, Washington 21, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 7
Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21
Collins-Maxwell 27, GMG, Garwin 26
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 29, Hudson 0
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 34, Louisa-Muscatine 28
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21, OT
Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Pella 6
Davis County, Bloomfield 28, Centerville 19
Decorah 19, Waukon 18
Des Moines, Hoover 40, Des Moines, North 6
Des Moines, Lincoln 39, Des Moines, East 13
Dike-New Hartford 47, Oskaloosa 27
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, West Central, Maynard 6
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Linn-Mar, Marion 7
Durant-Bennett 41, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Earlham 31, AC/GC 28
East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, Starmont 12
East Marshall, LeGrand 29, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Easton Valley 40, Janesville 35
Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Emmetsburg 35, Bishop Garrigan 0
English Valleys, North English 37, Lone Tree 22
Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Sheldon 6
Fairfield 15, Knoxville 7
Fort Dodge 81, Ames 54
Fort Madison 23, West Burlington 8
Fort Madison 23, West Burlington/Notre Dame 8
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14, West Hancock, Britt 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 34
Glenwood 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Greene County 49, Perry 0
Grundy Center 20, Panorama, Panora 14
Harlan 40, Grinnell 28
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji, Milford 0
Humboldt 33, Algona 20
Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7
Iowa City High 35, Davenport, Central 14
Iowa City West 27, Iowa City Liberty High School 0
Iowa Valley, Marengo 42, Colo-NESCO 7
Jesup 31, North Linn, Troy Mills 8
Kee, Lansing 54, Central Elkader 12
Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6
Lenox 34, East Mills 29
Logan-Magnolia 39, Missouri Valley 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 28
Mason City 28, Marshalltown 0
Monticello 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27
Mount Ayr 36, Albia 7
Mount Pleasant 28, Clear Creek-Amana 27
Mount Vernon 27, Camanche 14
Mount Vernon 28, Camanche 14
Nevada 41, ADM, Adel 21
New Hampton 15, Charles City 8
Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7
Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, North Union 26
Nodaway Valley 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
North Butler, Greene 7, BCLUW, Conrad 6
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38, Northwood-Kensett 21
North Scott, Eldridge 26, Muscatine 0
OA-BCIG 42, Ridge View 0
Oelwein 30, Union Community, LaPorte City 16
Ogden 49, Manson Northwest Webster 26
PAC-LM 27, East Sac County 7
PCM, Monroe 44, Newton 18
Pekin 37, Central Lee, Donnellson 31
Pleasant Valley 45, Regina, Iowa City 13
Riceville 38, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36
Riverside, Oakland 45, Red Oak 0
Saint Ansgar 35, Osage 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Sioux City, West 0
Shenandoah, Calif. 24, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 22
Sibley-Ocheyedan 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Sigourney-Keota 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 21
Sioux Center 13, LeMars 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 27, South O’Brien, Paullina 7
Sioux City, East 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 41, 3OT
Sioux City, North 55, South Sioux City, Neb. 48
South Central Calhoun 14, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19
South Tama County, Tama 55, Saydel 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 20, North Fayette Valley 10
Southeast Polk 21, Waukee 10
Southeast Valley 54, Clarke, Osceola 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 53, Murray 20
Southwest Valley 14, Eldon Cardinal 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, Eagle Grove 16
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, River Valley, Correctionville 20
Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 20
Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0
Tri-Center, Neola 42, IKM-Manning 7
Tripoli 60, Rockford 20
Underwood 39, Atlantic 0
Unity Christian 48, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
Urbandale 50, Johnston 34
Valley, West Des Moines 40, Des Moines, Roosevelt 20
Van Meter 33, Winterset 14
WACO, Wayland 33, H-L-V, Victor 32
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Denver 20
Washington 19, Bettendorf 10
Waterloo, West 38, Waterloo, East 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Crestwood, Cresco 13
Webster City 21, Spencer 7
West Bend-Mallard 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 8
West Branch 17, Tipton 8
West Delaware, Manchester 35, Wahlert, Dubuque 0
West Liberty 24, Mediapolis 14
West Lyon, Inwood 53, Storm Lake 12
West Monona 34, Sidney 22
West Sioux 14, Spirit Lake 7
Westwood, Sloan 42, MVAO-CO-U 20
Williamsburg 17, Solon 14
Wilton 36, Highland, Riverside 30
Woodward-Granger 49, Madrid 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Fork, Sheffield vs. Belmond-Klemme, ppd.
