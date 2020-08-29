Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa host drive-thru registration event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa hosted a drive through registration event Saturday.

Registration for those who sign up for Girl Scouts for the next year is free.

Participants in the drive-thru registration also got to take home a free box of their favorite Girl Scouts cookies.

Jessica La Fleur Malm, Regional Recruitment Manager says even during the pandemic they're still seeing girls wanting the sisterhood that Girl Scouts provide.

"We don't let a pandemic or any type of situation like that hold us back. And so, in times like these, it's important for girls to see and to learn how to respond. And so, therefore, it's really important for them to have opportunities that continue to help them build confidence and character," said La Fleur Malm.

La Fleur Malm adds Girl Scouts has both in person and virtual programs that girls can take part in.