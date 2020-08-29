Iowa State Has Depth At Wide Receiver

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - In two weeks, Iowa State will take the field against Louisiana at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are ranked 23rd in the AP Preseason Poll.

The Cyclones return a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Brock Purdy is back after throwing for just under 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2019. He has plenty of weapons to throw the ball to. The Cyclones have a lot of depth at tight end with Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen. The receiver group is deep as well. Tarique Milton and Sean Shaw are back and they added Juco transfer Xavier Hutchinson. Head Coach Matt Campbell says it's the most talented group of receivers they've had since he arrived in Ames.

"Collectively since June that group has been in constant competition to see who's going to get the right to get on the field," said Campbell. "I've always said this, when there is depth and there's competition the best will come out of those who rise to the top and so we're really fortunate in that position group right now that you have a lot of competition going on on a day in day out basis."

Iowa State hosts Louisiana on September 12th. Kickoff time is still to be determined.