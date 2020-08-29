Local gyms say members are happy to be back in action

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While many people found ways to work out at home after gyms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic… many were also happy when gyms were able to re-open.

Whether it's working off the 'quarantine 15' or just working out some of that pent up energy gyms and health clubs around Siouxland say members are excited to be back."

"We have kind of actually seen an influx of people that just really want to get out of their house," said Laura Sorlie, Owner of Grind Fitness.

Laura Sorlie, owner of Grind Fitness in Sioux City says it's nice to see people back in the gym every day.

"Like so many people keep coming in saying they've either been overeating, overdrinking, ordering in with like GrubHub. So, many people keep coming in and saying they need to get back too it," said Sorlie.

Over at the Four Seasons Health Club… officials say while they're also happy to see their members return, they understand if not everyone is ready.

"I think it's important for people to not feel pressured. I think there's a big percentage of people that aren't comfortable yet. And I think that that's okay. We need to do things on our own time and build up our comfort level," said Tim Clark Marketing Director for Four Seasons.

Sorlie says closing was hard not only on her, but for her members as well.

"It was tough to shut our doors. Only because I think a lot of people, like this, is their stress relief. And this is their out. You know, a lot of people rely on that every day. So, I really think hard for a lot of the members to not be able to come in here. So, we were super happy when we were able to reopen," said Sorlie.

Both Grind Fitness and Four Seasons do take preventative measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but neither requires members to wear masks.