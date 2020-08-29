Obama, Johansson and more react to death of Chadwick Boseman

NEW YORK (AP) — Tributes continue to pour in for actor Chadwick Boseman. Those honoring the “Black Panther” star include former President Barack Obama, who met the actor at the White House, and Boseman’s Marvel Studios co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. Boseman died Friday at 43, four years after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. Flags will be placed at half mast on Sunday in the actor’s home state of South Carolina. Boseman’s roles included playing Jackie Robinson in the biopic “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up” and the ruler of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda in Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” and “Avengers” films.