Ready, set, go! Virtual Boston Marathon is about to be run

BOSTON (AP) — This year’s Boston Marathon is a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a weeklong TV special will showcase runners’ stories as they go the distance on their own. Amazon and WBZ-TV are teaming up on a “Boston Marathon Live” broadcast that will be aired nightly starting Monday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 13. The show is being co-produced by the Boston Athletic Association, which puts on the marathon every year. The marathon normally is run in April but was postponed to mid-September because of the pandemic and then canceled altogether in May for the first time in its 124-year history.