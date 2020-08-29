Weeks without power or water ahead as Laura cleanup begins

CAMERON PARISH, La. (AP) — The destructive storm surge has receded, and the cleanup has begun from Hurricane Laura. But officials along this shattered stretch of southwestern Louisiana are warning returning residents they will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer. The U.S. toll from the Category 4 hurricane rose to 16 deaths, with more than half of those killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators. President Donald Trump plans to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas on Saturday. Across southwestern Louisiana, people were cleaning up from the hurricane that roared ashore early Thursday, packing 150 mph winds.