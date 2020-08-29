Trump surveys Hurricane Laura damage in post-convention trip

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump has flown to Louisiana to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura. The visit comes two days after he accepted his party’s nomination for a second term and it allows him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership. A White House spokesman says Trump traveled Saturday “to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.” He is expected to survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts. He also is scheduled to stop in Texas before returning to Washington.