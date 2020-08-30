Asian stocks gain after Wall Street advances to record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen after Wall Street turned in its fifth straight weekly gain and China’s manufacturing growth held steady. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. U.S. stocks benefited from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement of a strategy change that could keep interest rates low for a long time. The change, dubbed “average inflation targeting,” could mean rates stay low even if inflation hits the Fed’s 2% target. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1% to 3,441.31 after the Chinese statistics bureau and an industry group reported a survey showed manufacturing grew in August at about the same rate as the previous month.