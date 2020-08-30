Aug.30: Nebraska reports almost 300 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 293 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the state total to 34,046.

The state's death total of COVID-19 cases stayed at 392.

State health officials say 172 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 1,994 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Total recoveries rose to 25,969.

As of Aug. 30, health officials say 361,878 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 327,305 of the tests have come back negative.