Aug. 30: South Dakota reports 380 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 380 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota's total COVID-19 cases have reached 13,322. As of Aug. 30, there are 2,644 active virus cases in the state.

State health officials say 164 more people have recovered in the state, bringing the total to 10,511.

Currently, 78 people are hospitalized due to the virus. No additional deaths have been reported, leaving the state's death toll at 167.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 50 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 34 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County reported has reported 50 new cases, raising there total to 344. Health officials say 146 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no new COVID-19 deaths, keeping its total to two.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have increased from 869 to 888. Health officials say 747 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has confirmed 263 positive cases on Saturday. Officials say 215 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Thus far, Yankton County has had 218 positive cases with 162 of those cases reported as recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.