China’s top diplomat dismisses European rights concerns

PARIS (AP) — China’s foreign minister defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security law, brushing off concerns by European countries. Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on his first European tour since the virus pandemic erupted, seeking to revive trade and diplomatic cooperation. Speaking in Paris, Wang said those sent to re-education centers in Xinjiang have been released and placed in employment — even as rights groups and families report on continuing detentions and the loss of contact with loved ones. Wang also warned foreign countries against interfering in what he said were internal Chinese affairs.