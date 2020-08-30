Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts third weekend of Mini Greek Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- While it's not the full-on Greek Fest they normally have, leaders with the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church said they're happy to still provide some of that fun through their mini-festival.

"It's a good chance for people still to kind of partake in Greek culture, our culture, without putting themselves at risk," said Father Luke Melackrinos.

Father Luke Melackrinos of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church said they never thought they'd have such a great response to their scaled-down Greek Fest.

"They love it. People are thanking us, like almost every car thanks us for still having it. Which is funny because we thank them for coming out and supporting us. And the greater Siouxland community, people have been coming from all the way out in Le Mars and places beyond that just to get some Greek Food," said Father Melackrinos.

Brian Cory, a Sioux City resident, said the Greek food from the festival was one of the things he always looked forward to.

"I love it coming here. I've been coming here for 10 years now and the food is just phenomenal and the people are great," said Cory.

Father Melackrinos added while they're disappointed they couldn't have the regular fest, they still wanted to make the best of what they could do.

"We're having a great time. Everybody's laughing and joking. It's a great day. Each day is a great day and we're having an awesome time. So, that part is nice. The community can come together. Especially after months where we had restrictions. We couldn't even come to church and pray together. So, now were here celebrating, having a good time, giving back to our community a little bit. And it's a nice thing," said Father Melackrinos.

Leaders with the church said they hope to be back into that full Greek Festival next year.

If you missed your opportunity to get some of that great Greek food, the church is having one last drive thru mini fest October 24th and 25th.

For more information, click here.