In Israel, Kushner says ‘stage is set’ for Mideast progress

JERUSALEM (AP) — White House adviser Jared Kushner is trumpeting the recent agreement by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations as a historic breakthrough. He says “the stage is set” for other Arab states to follow suit. But speaking in Jerusalem on Sunday, he gave no indication that any new deals were imminent. Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a day before he is to join a senior Israeli delegation on the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates. Gulf Arab countries, which like Israel share deep animosity toward Iran, have shown an increasing willingness to make back-channel ties with Israel public.