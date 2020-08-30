Junior League of Sioux City hosts recruitment event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Junior League of Sioux City hosted a recruitment event Sunday at Sertoma Park.

Leaders with Junior League said the event was a great way to get old and new members together and spread the word about Junior League.

Gretchen Cooper, president of Junior League, said their chapter is entering its 100th year as an organization.

She said one of the goals of the Junior League is to promote volunteerism within the community.

"It's just a really great organization. It's just something special. It's one of the only all women organizations in the area. And just giving back to the community is our passion. So, it's just fun to be around other women that share that same passion," said Gretchen Cooper.

Cooper added Junior League is hosting a golf event at Green Valley Golf Course on the Sep. 18.

She said while the golf spots are sold out, she encourages any new potential members to come to the dinner and social after golfing.