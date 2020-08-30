Le Mars duplex fire leaves one man with burns

LE MARS, IOWA (KTIV) - One man is injured after a duplex caught on fire in Le Mars, Iowa.

Officials said they were called to the duplex at 620 Greenwood Avenue Saturday night around 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the duplex. They found a man with burns in the front yard. He was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters checked the second unit of the duplex, but the occupant was out of town.

Officials said firefighters quickly put the fire out.

They said the cause of the fire was accidental, likely caused by cooking and a flash fire.

Damage to the duplex is estimated at over $20,000. Unit one of the duplex is now unable to be occupied.