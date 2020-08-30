Montenegro votes in tense election testing long-ruling party

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrins are voting in a tense election that is pitting the long-ruling pro-Western party against the opposition seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia. The parliamentary ballot on Sunday is marked by a dispute over a religious property law that is staunchly opposed by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church. The issue has fueled divisions in the nation of 620,000 people that has defied traditional Slavic allies Belgrade and Moscow to join NATO in 2017. Some 540,000 voters are choosing between the governing Democratic Party of Socialists, in power for some 30 years, and several opposition groups.