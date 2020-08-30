New Stage Players puts on production for the first time in months

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The New Stage Players were almost back to normal as they began their production of Godspell Junior to the Sunday afternoon crowd at the Koffie Knechtion.

"Planning and rehearsing, it alleviated so much stress and… even though we had to be outside for rehearsals and everything, it was a little bit of normalcy," said Director Deb Morgan.

Actors say one of the biggest adjustments to the rehearsal process was wearing face shields.

"It was a bit of a challenge at first just because when you sing into it, you can hear yourself more than you usually do, and then when we have mics, you can't hear yourself as you should, but we got through it and we're just happy to have people here and be able to do something like this during this time," said Actor Fracisco Topete.

The play follows several variations of biblical stories and features an all adult cast.

The event was free to the public and people were able to bring their own chairs or blankets in order to comfortable social distance.

"I have not heard one negative comment. Everybody is so excited to see live theater that I think we could have jumped around and just made up something on the spot and people would have been happy," said Morgan.

As for the future of the New Stage Players, directors with the program say they hope to continue to ease back into their normal routine of bringing live theater to the Siouxland area.