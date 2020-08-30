Severe weather possible this evening and into tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend handed us some pleasant weather to enjoy some outdoor time.

Today had sunny skies and a high in the low 80s.

There were some breezy winds, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Those gusty winds will continue into the night, but tame by morning.

Tonight will also have chances of thunderstorms and showers.

Some of those storms could potentially bring severe weather.

A majority of the region has a chance to see strong winds and large hail, but higher chances preside out west.

And some western regions have a small chance of getting a tornado.

These areas include all of our South Dakota counties, most of our Nebraska counties mainly from Wayne to the west, and the corner of the border of northwest Iowa.

The timing for these storms look to come from 4 PM through 10 PM.

A line of storms will enter around 4-5 PM in Holt County, moving east.

As the system moves east, they look to fall apart and weaken.

There is a chance that some isolated storms could start our early Monday morning.

Once those move out, the start of the day will be cloudy.

Clouds will decrease through the day, and the high will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday has a small chance of seeing some isolated thunderstorms and showers, with a high in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will rise once again, but tune into News 4 at five and ten to see how much, and what else you can expect this upcoming week.