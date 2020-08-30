‘Tenet’ launches with $53M in overseas gambit at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — The first wave of big new movies released since the beginning of the pandemic, including Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the long-delayed “X-Men” spinoff “The New Mutants,” arrived in theaters over the weekend, testing the waters of a radically different theatrical landscape. Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” opened with an estimated $53 million overseas in 41 markets, including most of Europe, South Korea and Canada. Forecasts were hard to handicap but that result exceeded the expectations of most. It was greeted as proof that blockbuster moviegoing can be resurrected even while the virus continues to circulate.