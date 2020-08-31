Attorneys argue over ads targeting Boy Scouts abuse victims

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge overseeing the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy is mulling a request to address what attorneys for the BSA claim are misleading and confusing advertisements from law firms trying to solicit business from survivors of child sexual abuse. The Boy Scouts on Monday began their own court-approved national media campaign targeting potential abuse victims with print, TV, radio and online advertisements. But BSA attorneys say some law firms have been trying to solicit victims with ads containing false and misleading information. The judge said the dispute raises First Amendment concerns and that she will resume the hearing next week.