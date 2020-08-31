Aug. 31: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 34,287, officials report 5 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 241 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which brings the state total to 34,287.

The state's COVID-19 death total also rose by five, bringing it to 397.

State health officials say 161 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 2,000 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Total recoveries rose from 25,969 to 26,177.

As of Aug. 31, health officials say 363,617 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 328,788 of the tests have come back negative.