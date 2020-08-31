Chef and writer J. Kenji López-Alt cooks up a kid’s book

NEW YORK (AP) — Pipo is a young girl in a new book for kids who insists that pizza is the best food on Earth. Prompted by her mom to prove it, Pipo goes across her neighborhood testing alternatives: tagine, red beans and rice, bibimbap and dumplings. Her new conclusion: Pizza is the best. But there are also a lot of other bests, too. The book is called “Every Night Is Pizza Night” by J. Kenji López-Alt. He’s a cookbook author, restaurateur and new father. Though the heroine in the book is a picky eater, López-Alt and his wife have been blessed with a daughter who eats lots of things.