City Council approves grant allowing Sabre Industries to expand

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City City Council members discuss a pair of grant and award submissions to help a 25 million-dollar expansion at Sabre Industries.

That expansion would help create 76 new jobs for the area.

The city also discussed approving two applications from the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The council unanimously approved the grants.

"Sabre project, they're expanding, they're doing a lot of good things in Sioux City. We wanted to make sure the vehicle to use to accomplish what they're trying to accomplish," said Dan Moore, Sioux City City Councilman.

The grant will allow Sabre Industries to expand its Southbridge industrial campus to add a galvanizer and related improvements to the site.