Frank Lloyd Wright home in Phoenix sells for $7.25 million

PHOENIX (AP) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Phoenix has sold more than $7 million. The Arizona Republic reported Monday that the David and Gladys Wright House sold for $7.25 million. The group of buyers include businessman Jim Benson and architect Bing Hu, who apprenticed at Wright’s Taliesin West school in nearby Scottsdale. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced says the sale went through after the buyers said they intended to preserve and restore the house. Wright designed the home for his son and daughter-in-law. Family members sold the house after Gladys Wright died in 2008.