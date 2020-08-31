International Overdose Awareness Day brings light to substance abuse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On International Overdose Awareness Day, people are asked to know how to prevent drug overdoses and know the signs.

"You notice a big change in their behavior, their attitude, they seem more depressed," said Virginia Cochran with Heartland Counseling Services.

Every day, 128 people die from opioid overdoses alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Virginia Cochran sees substance abuse first-hand as a counselor.

"I think about all the unfortunate people who have probably crossed over to where their uses of chemicals has gotten out of control and where it's really impacted their major life areas," Cochran said.

However, the experts say most overdoses are accidental. Someone can overdose on almost anything from prescription drugs to alcohol to stimulants like speed.

"As far as like overdose, that can happen when a person is very depressed they might not even have maybe too much of an issue with substances but then they get very depressed. They might have a life change so then they start using," Cochran said.

Narcan, the overdose-reversing drug is carried by local law enforcement in case they're called to an overdose.

This year, Sioux City police have responded to 44 overdose calls.

Medical experts say it's never too late to help yourself or someone you know overcome drug abuse.

"Encourage them to try to get some help or that you would want to help them."

Cochran says the stress of the pandemic and people quarantining alone has also caused more substance abuse.

Local resources for substance abuse are Heartland Counseling Services, Rosecrance Jackson Center, or Keystone Treatment Center.