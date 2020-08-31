First direct Israel-UAE flight enters Saudi airspace

ABOARD EL AL FLIGHT TO THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) — An El Al plane carrying U.S. and Israeli officials on the first commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates has entered Saudi airspace. That shows at least the acquiescence of the kingdom in allowing Monday’s three hour, 20 minute flight after a U.S.-brokered deal saw the UAE and Israel begin to normalize relations. The step signals the possibility the kingdom could regularly allow these flights, which would make them viable commercially. Otherwise, flights would need to take seven hours to detour, burning more jet fuel. The start of regular flights would open up more international travel opportunities for Israelis. The UAE is home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways.