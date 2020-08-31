Italian economy shrank 12.8% in Q2, more than first thought

ROME (AP) — The Italian economy shrank by more than previously thought during the second quarter as a result of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Monday. The national statistics bureau ISTAT said the economy contracted by quarterly rate of 12.8% during the April to June period, with consumer spending largely behind the plunge. The Italian economy is also 17.7% smaller than it was in the same period last year. Italy, which in March became the first European country to experience the full force of the pandemic, imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.