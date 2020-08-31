Kanye West stays on Iowa ballot as challenges dismissed

Rapper Kanye West will remain on the Iowa ballot as a candidate for president after a state panel rejected two challenges to his candidacy. The Iowa Candidate Nomination Objection Panel on Monday unanimously rejected one challenge related to signatures on West’s nomination papers and another that noted West was running as a “no-party” candidate but is registered in his home state of Wyoming as a Republican. The panel is comprised of Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller and Democratic Iowa Auditor Rob Sand. Besides West, eight others will appear on the ballot.