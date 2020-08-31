Migrants detained in Louisiana plead for help after storm

HOUSTON (AP) — Advocates for immigrants report continued mistreatment at many immigration detention centers in Louisiana during and after Hurricane Laura, which hit the Gulf Coast on Thursday and killed at least 18 people. Two detainees who spoke to The Associated Press also said they were held in the same cramped dormitory as people with COVID-19 symptoms who later tested positive, raising new concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in immigration detention. The two detainees said power went out at the Jackson Parish jail Thursday night, so a dorm of about 60 people had a single fan that recirculated hot, humid air, and toilets started to overflow the next day.