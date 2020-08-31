Nebraska governor says he isn’t planning on closing bars in college towns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked if he plans on closing down bars in college towns, like Iowa has done.

During a Monday news conference, Ricketts said it comes to down to hospital capacity and whether they're overwhelming the health care system.

He said as of right now, he doesn't see the need to close any of the bars just because colleges and universities opened back up.

But he warns, college students need to take responsibility and follow the safety measures the state has laid out to help control the spread.

"If you're going to the bars or a restaurant and see one that's crowded, go someplace else. If you go to a party and see it's crowded, that'd be a good opportunity to go to a different party. I know is seems counter-intuitive to why you'd go to a party but that's what we're going to need folks to do while we try to slow the spread of the virus here," said Ricketts.

Right now, there are about 170 Nebraskans in the hospital with COVID-19 and the state has 1,381 inpatient beds available.