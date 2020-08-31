Official tally confirms close call in Montenegro election

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — A preliminary official tally of Montenegro’s weekend parliamentary election has confirmed that the pro-Western party that has ruled the country for 30 years has won the most votes, but a coalition of three opposition groupings might still grab power. The state election authorities said on Monday that the Democratic Party of Socialists has won around 35% of the ballots, followed by the main nationalist rivals, For the future of Montenegro, with nearly 33%. This means the governing majority in the future 81-member parliament could be very slim and hinge on one or two mandates.