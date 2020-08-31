Saudi-led coalition says it foiled rebel attacks by air, sea

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen’s government says it foiled two attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, including an explosives-laden boat dispatched into the Red Sea near international shipping lanes. The coalition says the remotely controlled boat was spotted late Sunday. It described the attempted boat attack as a “terrorist attack” that threatens commercial shipping routes in the vital Bab al-Mandeb strait. Yemeni officials say the explosion killed at least three people and wounded five others, and that it damaged five coalition vessels. The coalition says it also intercepted and destroyed a drone carrying explosives over the Abha international airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.