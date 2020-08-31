Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT

FOR EASTERN PLYMOUTH COUNTY…

At 439 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Merrill, or

near Le Mars, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Remsen around 455 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oyens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH