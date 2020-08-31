Sioux City Schools superintendent on COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - COVID-19 has created challenges for many across the country - one being how schools should provide education without putting students and staff at risk.

Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman provided an update on how things are going for his district.

He says about 30% of students from the Sioux City Community School District chose to learn virtually. That's about 4,500 students.

Dr. Gausman says the virtual classes need some work, but they are running smoothly.

The other 70%, which includes about 11,000 students have been split into two groups and are attending school on separate days depending on the first letter of their last name.

Gausman says as long as the metrics are okay-- like the positivity rate in Woodbury county and student attendance-- they will be attending school in-person starting September 8th.

"If we practice, and do the protocols the way we need to, if we can talk our families into helping us where their outside of school time isn't dangerous, I think we can make a difference, and that's where I see us going," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City Community School District Superintendent.

Gausman says if they don't go back on September 8th, they will be going back on the 14th. He says at this time, only 2 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.