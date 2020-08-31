Siouxland Chamber of Commerce holds annual golf tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Monday's Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic marks one of the first public chamber events since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The annual golf tournament is typically held in June but was pushed back this year because of the pandemic.

The event kicked off Monday morning at the Sioux City Country Club, and the Dakota Dunes Country Club in South Dakota.

The tournament not only allows Chamber members to interact with one another but helps to raise money for services the chamber offers to the community.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was the lead sponsor for the event.

Vice President of Operations Mike Adams said its an honor after everything the Chamber has done for local businesses.

"Let's look at everything the Chamber did while we were shut down, supporting the local businesses, keeping us educated with everything that was going on, just everything that we could do as a community to pull back together to get our businesses open," said Adams.

KTIV's own Matt Breen, Tim Oakley, and Brooke Hensley participated in the event.