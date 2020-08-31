UK fighter jets escort plane as phone sparks security alert

LONDON (AP) — British authorities scrambled fighter jets to intercept a Ryanair plane after the crew reported a suspicious object — which turned out to be a mobile phone. The Royal Air Force says two Typhoon aircraft were launched to escort the passenger plane on Sunday evening. Police said a man from Kuwait and a man from Italy were arrested by counterterrorism officers after the flight from Vienna landed at Stansted airport near London. Both men were released without charge on Monday after a suspicious object discovered in a toilet of the plane was examined and “found not to be of concern,” police said. The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit said the object was a phone.