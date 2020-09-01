Appeals court overturns ban on immigrant courthouse arrests

A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that barred immigration authorities from arresting people suspected of living in the U.S. illegally if they show up at Massachusetts courthouses. Tuesday’s decision by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston comes in a case brought by prosecutors in two of the state’s largest counties. It overturns a June 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani that barred U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting people for civil immigration violations as they are arriving at, leaving or inside a courthouse. Boston’s top prosecutor is vowing to continue fighting to end the practice.