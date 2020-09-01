Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump tax return fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to prevent a New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns. Trump’s lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month after a district court judge rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena issued to his accounting firm. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has agreed not to enforce the subpoena until after the appeals court makes a ruling. Neither the district court judge, Victor Marrero, nor the appeals court ordered a delay. Trump predicted the case would again end up before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled last month that the presidency in itself doesn’t shield Trump from Vance’s investigation.