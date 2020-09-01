Artists want Mississippi flag with wide appeal, not division

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Designers of potential state flags in Mississippi say their work reflects a love for the place and a desire for a banner that people can fly with pride. It’s been two months since legislators, under pressure, retired the last state flag that included the Confederate battle emblem that’s widely seen as racist. The public submitted nearly 3,000 flag design proposals, and a commission has narrowed that to the final two. Commissioners meet Wednesday and will choose a single design to put on the November ballot. If voters accept the design, it will become the new flag. If they reject it, the design process starts over.