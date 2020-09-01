Belarus poll workers describe fraud in Aug. 9 election

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Poll workers in Belarus are providing details of vote-rigging in the Aug. 9 election that kept authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power. One worker in the capital, Minsk, told The Associated Press she was asked to sign a document with the vote totals left blank even before the election concluded. Another who pointed out violations during vote-counting was fired on the spot. In the city of Vitebsk, a poll worker said he signed a document with falsified results in favor of Lukashenko and was wracked with guilt for betraying the trust of the voters. In the three weeks since the election, hundreds of thousands of people have protested what they say was a rigged outcome.