Briar Cliff volleyball team looks to exceed expectations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Briar Cliff volleyball team is picked to finish next to last in the GPAC. The Chargers went 3-13 in the conference last season.

The Chargers need to replace a lot of production after graduating their top three hitters from last year. Junior Tyra Blue is their top hitter back, tallying 176 kills and 102 blocks a year ago. Grace Hanno is also back. She led the team with 406 digs last season.

Head Coach Lindsey Weatherford is entering her second year with the Chargers.

"It's just developing that mentality to get over the hump," said Weatherford. "Keep pushing all the way through whether it's the third or the fifth set in order to really put a team away."

"You see a lot of teams in the GPAC who walk into the gym, they have that confidence, that swag," said junior Tyra Blue. "I think that's something that is definitely important for us this year to incorporate as a team."

Briar Cliff will play four games this weekend at the William Penn tournament in Oskaloosa, Iowa.