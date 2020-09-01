Defying China’s wrath, Czech senator delivers Taiwan speech

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Defying anger from China, the president of the Czech Republic’s Senate has addressed Taiwan’s national legislature, offering a strong rebuke to authoritarian politics and Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy. Milos Vystrcil concluded his Tuesday speech that focused on shared democratic values by proclaiming in Mandarin that “I am Taiwanese,” a throwback to former U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s famed 1963 anti-communist speech in a then-divided Berlin in which he declared he was a Berliner. Beijing is furious about the Czech delegation’s visit, with the Foreign Ministry summoning the Czech Republic’s ambassador in the country to lodge stern representations on Monday and calling the visit “flagrant support of ’Taiwan independence.”