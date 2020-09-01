EU warns Hungary over selective use of virus border measures

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Hungary that it can’t stop all foreigners from entering and only allow its own citizens back in after the country announced new coronavirus travel restrictions. Hungarians returning from abroad must now quarantine for two weeks unless they twice test negative for the coronavirus. Foreign citizens cannot enter, except in “justified cases.” European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand says “there can be no discrimination between EU citizens when it comes to travel restrictions.” Hungary’s measures add to growing concerns that European countries struggling to cope with the virus are imposing uncoordinated border restrictions within Europe, putting in jeopardy the free movement of goods and people.