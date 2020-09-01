French leader warns Lebanese politicians of ‘last chance’

BEIRUT (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Lebanese politicians have committed to a road map that begins with a government of experts to be formed in two weeks and quickly enacts reforms. Macron said Tuesday that France is committed to helping Lebanon get out of its crisis. But he said failing to implement reforms within a three-month period would result in punitive actions including withholding vital international assistance. Macron spoke at the end of two days of meetings in Beirut. He is visiting for the second time in less than a month, marking Lebanon’s centenary as it faces multiple crises and challenges including an unprecedented financial meltdown, economic collapse and the aftermath of last month’s massive blast in Beirut’s port that ripped through the capital.