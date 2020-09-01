French paper attacked in 2015 reprints Mohammed caricatures

PARIS (AP) — The French satirical paper whose Paris offices were attacked by Islamic extremists in 2015 is republishing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed cited by the gunmen who opened fire on its editorial staff. The January 2015 attacks against Charlie Hebdo and, two days later, a kosher supermarket, left 17 people dead as well as the three attackers, and touched off a wave of killings claimed by the Islamic State group across Europe. Thirteen men and a woman accused of providing them weapons and logistics go on trial on terrorism charges Wednesday. In an editorial this week accompanying the caricatures, the paper said the drawings “belong to history, and history cannot be rewritten nor erased.”